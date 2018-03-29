Radovan Krejcir sentenced to 15 years in his home country
The appeal court in the Czech Republic on Wednesday confirmed a jail term handed to him in absentia for plotting the murder of a customs official and stripping the assets of a state own oil company.
JOHANNESBURG – Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in his home country.
Krejcir is currently serving a 35-year sentence in a South African prison for attempted murder and kidnapping.
Wednesday's confirmation by the supreme court that Krejcir be sentenced to 15 years in prison in his home country relates back to crimes he committed before he fled the Czech Republic in 2005.
Krejcir was found guilty of plotting the murder of a customs official, defrauding the state-owned petroleum company and of forging a promissory note that he was owed money by the former president.
He was also convicted of possession of illegal weapons and counterfeiting.
The new jail sentence comes as Krejcir's likelihood of returning to the Czech Republic has increased.
The Kempton Park Magistrates Court this month ruled that he can be extradited and the justice minister is currently considering whether he should be sent home.
