Public Protector investigating Untu complaint against Metrorail regional manager
CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector's office has confirmed that it is investigating a complaint by the United National Transport Union (Untu) relating to the disciplinary hearing of Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker.
Walker was placed on special leave in February, pending an internal disciplinary matter.
Almost a week later, this was lifted and Walker resumed his duties.
Now Untu wants to know why.
The Public Protector's office has confirmed that it has received Untu’s complaint, has accepted jurisdiction and is now investigating.
The transport union submitted a complaint of alleged gross irregularities against the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) interim board and Parliament's transport portfolio committee earlier this month.
This comes after Walker's indefinite special leave was lifted shortly after he was placed on it and he resumed duties on 1 March.
Prasa is not commenting, saying that it is an internal matter.
Untu claims that there were 36 charges related to fraud and corruption against Walker and the union wants to know what happened during the inquiry.
Walker has welcomed the Public Protector's investigation, saying he has nothing to hide and that through legitimate processes the "truth" will be revealed.
