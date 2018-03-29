Police Minister Bheki Cele announces new appointments

The minister and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has announced several senior appointments in the police service.

Major General Anthony Jacobs has been appointed as head of Crime Intelligence, Major General Tebelo Mosikili as head of detective services, Major General Sam Shitlabane as head of Protection and Security Services, and Major General Moeketsi Sempe as Free State Provincial Commissioner.

Jacobs (also known as Peter) is the current head of Crime Intelligence in the Western Cape.

In 2016 he and Major-General Jeremy Vearey approached the Labour Court claiming they were unfairly demoted.

Jacobs had worked as the Western Cape crime intelligence head and was removed and appointed as Wynberg Cluster Commander, while Vearey was the deputy provincial commissioner for detective services but was demoted to Cape Town Central Cluster commander.

In August 2017 the Labour Court reinstated both men.

Shitlabane, who will head up Protection and Security Services, is the current Gauteng head of Protection and Security Services.

In 2014 Shitlabane was listed on a 'hit list' of senior officers to be 'dealt with', which inflamed fears of a purge of former Umkhonto weSizwe cadres from the police service.

He was in charge of the presidential bodyguard during Nelson Mandela's presidency.

QUESTIONS AROUND JACOBS

Earlier EWN reported that National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole had become embroiled in a plan to have internal complaints withdrawn against the new head of crime intelligence - before the appointment was made official.

It's understood that there are at least four pending internal complaints against Jacobs.

EWN has seen a letter sent to Sitole by Western Cape crime intelligence head Mzwandile Tiyo.

The provincial head has lodged several complaints against Jacobs.

Tiyo recounts how he was summoned to a meeting on Monday by two of Sitole’s deputies - apparently on the general’s instructions – in which he was requested to withdraw the complaints against Jacobs.

He was asked to instead settle the disputes through a reconciliation process.

#SAPS Sitole: says he’s unaware of any instruction to Tiyo to withdraw cases against Jacobs. He says meeting with Tiyo was part of intervention to address complaints related to Tiyo / Jacobs. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2018