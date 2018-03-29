PE political events indication of DA, EFF tussle for number 2 spot - analyst

The EFF and UDM earlier walked out of the Council chambers after speaker Jonathan Lawack refused to allow a vote of no confidence in him to begin first.

CAPE TOWN - A Nelson Mandela Bay Council sitting has been marred by disruptions and chaotic outbursts on Thursday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) earlier walked out of the Council chambers after Speaker Jonathan Lawack refused to allow a vote of no confidence in him to begin first.

An EFF-tabled motion of no confidence was set to be debated in Mayor Athol Trollip, after the Democratic Alliance's (DA) decision not to back a motion in the National Assembly for land expropriation without compensation.

A scuffle that broke out between a DA and EFF council member has led to the special sitting being postponed indefinitely.

Opposition parties wanted to proceed with the motion of no confidence in the Speaker, Trollip, the chief whip and other committee heads.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane who attended the proceedings addressed media earlier on Thursday afternoon.

“It was political gamesmanship that ultimately undermined the people.”

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni says events playing out in Nelson Mandela Bay is an indication of competition between the DA and EFF to take the second position after the African National Congress.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay metro situation may also spell doom for any imagined coalition if the ANC was to be pushed below 50% which was always a model that they were looking at.”

The EFF, during a supporters' rally on Wednesday night, stated it will they will ensure Trollip does not complete his term as Mayor.