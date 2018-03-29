Outcry grows over Venezuela jail riot, 68 killed

-
Outcry grows over Venezuela jail riot, 68 killedWorld
-
RTMC: Major routes extremely busy as Easter beginsLocal
-
Cele: Appointment of new police leadership part of turnaround strategyLocal
-
Lawyers in listeriosis class action suit seek to expedite caseLocal
-
France's Sarkozy to face trial for corruption, influence peddlingWorld
-
[LISTEN] 'We love you tata': EWN bids farewell to Stephen GrootesLocal
Popular Topics
-
RTMC: Major routes extremely busy as Easter beginsLocal
-
Cele: Appointment of new police leadership part of turnaround strategyLocal
-
Lawyers in listeriosis class action suit seek to expedite caseLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'We love you tata': EWN bids farewell to Stephen GrootesLocal
-
KZN woman shot & wounded in altercation over parking spaceLocal
-
[WATCH] EWN bids Stephen Grootes an emotional farewellLocal
Popular Topics
-
Despite hurdles, Russian anti-doping agency strives toward returnSport
-
Wenger's desire for success at Arsenal still strong – BouldSport
-
Cricket world reacts to Darren Lehmann’s resignationSport
-
[WATCH] Darren Lehmann resigns as Australia's cricket coachSport
-
Mercedes find bug that robbed Hamilton of victorySport
-
Spurs look to end Chelsea hoodoo at Stamford BridgeSport
Nick Gordon enters not guilty plea
-
Ryan Seacrest has police report filed against himLifestyle
-
London zoo animals enjoy festive Easter egg treatsLifestyle
-
Tiffany Haddish won't reveal identity of Beyonce's biterLifestyle
-
US judge to hear last arguments before Cosby sex assault retrialLifestyle
-
Emily Blunt worried over ‘unsafe’ worldLifestyle
-
Rapper DMX sentenced to 1 year in prison for tax fraudLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Liesl Tommy to direct Trevor Noah filmLifestyle
-
Jessica Chastain slams Hollywood nudityLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 28 March 2018Local
-
Maimane: ANC, EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay don't care about govtPolitics
-
NMB council meeting continues following disruptions and scufflesPolitics
-
[OPINION] The beginning of the end for the toxic impact of money on politicsOpinion
-
NMB Mayor Trollip's no confidence vote cancelledPolitics
-
Athol Trollip’s future as NMB mayor at centre of heated council sittingLocal
-
EFF & UDM walk out of debate on NMB Mayor Trollip's futurePolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] Better health services rest on building trust among workersOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] EFF’s move in NMB – let the political chaos reign supremeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why the election of a black senator won’t dent racism in ItalyOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Ramaphosa has started the clean-up. But can he turn the state around?Opinion
-
[OPINION] A lament for the state of our democracyOpinion
-
[BOOK EXCERPT] The untold story of MLK and RFKOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxesBusiness
-
[AMABHUNGANE EXCLUSIVE] Zuma-linked spies 'capture' key airports serviceLocal
-
Tiger Brands, Enterprise Foods to have chance to oppose class action suitBusiness
-
SAA losses snowball, state outlines revivalBusiness
-
Class action lawsuit filed against Tiger Brands & Enterprise FoodsLocal
-
Numsa loses bid to halt Energy Dept's deal with IPPsLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
Outcry grows over Venezuela jail riot, 68 killed
Deadly riots are common in Venezuela’s lawless prisons, where inmates often openly wield machine guns and use drugs. But the death toll in the city of Valencia in Wednesday’s riot was particularly shocking.
VALENCIA - Anguished relatives of some 68 people killed in a riot and fire in the cells of a Venezuelan police station demanded explanations on Thursday while rights groups and opposition politicians blamed leftist President Nicolas Maduro for overcrowding in the country’s notoriously violent jails.
Deadly riots are common in Venezuela’s lawless prisons, where inmates often openly wield machine guns and use drugs. But the death toll in the decrepit city of Valencia, once a thriving industrial hub, in Wednesday’s riot was particularly shocking.
In Geneva, the United Nations human rights office called on authorities to carry out a speedy investigation and to provide reparations to victims’ families.
“We urge the Venezuelan authorities to carry out a prompt, thorough and effective investigation to establish the cause of these deaths, provide reparations to the victims’ families, and, where applicable, identify and bring those responsible to justice,” the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement voicing concern at prison conditions.
Opposition politicians in Venezuela said the disaster was another sign of Maduro’s incompetent rule in a country that is deep in economic crisis and is plagued with food shortages, hyperinflation, and rampant crime.
Although prison violence has been a problem in Venezuela for decades, opposition lawmakers say it has worsened under Maduro and his predecessor the late Hugo Chavez.
“The only culprit is the government, which keeps a huge quantity of prisoners crammed together in police office cells for a long time in inhumane conditions,” said opposition lawmaker Yajaira Forero.
Timeline
Popular in World
-
Darren Lehmann steps down as Australian cricket coach7 hours ago
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers3 days ago
-
France's Sarkozy to face trial for corruption, influence peddling2 hours ago
-
Nobel winner Malala in tears on emotional return to Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Dalai Lama faces cold shoulder as India looks to improve China ties3 hours ago
-
Dozens feared dead after rioting and fire in Venezuelan police station16 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.