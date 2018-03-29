Popular Topics
Numsa loses bid to halt Energy Dept's deal with IPPs

Numsa believes allowing Independent Power Producers to supply the national grid will impact workers and employment in the coal sector.

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has ruled against the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) who had applied for an urgent application to stop the Energy Minister Jeff Radebe from signing contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPP).

Numsa believes allowing IPPs to supply the national grid will impact workers and employment in the coal sector.

However, the court found the case wasn’t urgent and struck the matter off the roll.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We still believe that there’s a case to be made in terms of what we’re fighting for. We’ll study the judgment and make a decision on a way forward.”

