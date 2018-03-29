Numsa loses bid to halt Energy Dept's deal with IPPs

Numsa believes allowing Independent Power Producers to supply the national grid will impact workers and employment in the coal sector.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has ruled against the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) who had applied for an urgent application to stop the Energy Minister Jeff Radebe from signing contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPP).

However, the court found the case wasn’t urgent and struck the matter off the roll.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We still believe that there’s a case to be made in terms of what we’re fighting for. We’ll study the judgment and make a decision on a way forward.”