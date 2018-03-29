NSRI issues full moon spring tide warning
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warns high and low tides will gradually start to increase in intensity and peak on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Beach-goers across South Africa have been warned about a full moon spring tide over the Easter long weekend.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warns that high and low tides will gradually start to increase in intensity and peak on Saturday.
The fluctuating tides will then gradually decrease in intensity until 5 April.
Springtide happens twice every month, at the full moon and a new moon, NSRI said.
The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon says: “That means much stronger than usual rip currents around the coastline that are brought on by the spring tide. Rip currents form constantly throughout the day, all month long, so we are urging families going to the beaches to go where lifeguards are visible.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
NMB Mayor Trollip's no confidence vote cancelled
-
EFF & UDM walk out of debate on NMB Mayor Trollip's future
-
Police Minister Bheki Cele announces new appointments
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Top cop seeks to quash complaints against new crime intel boss
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 28 March 2018
-
Knysna police investigate attempted murder case after pit bulls maul boy (11)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.