NSRI issues full moon spring tide warning

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warns high and low tides will gradually start to increase in intensity and peak on Saturday.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Beach-goers across South Africa have been warned about a full moon spring tide over the Easter long weekend.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warns that high and low tides will gradually start to increase in intensity and peak on Saturday.

The fluctuating tides will then gradually decrease in intensity until 5 April.

Springtide happens twice every month, at the full moon and a new moon, NSRI said.

The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon says: “That means much stronger than usual rip currents around the coastline that are brought on by the spring tide. Rip currents form constantly throughout the day, all month long, so we are urging families going to the beaches to go where lifeguards are visible.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

