NMB council meeting continues following disruptions and scuffles
The council Speaker adjourned proceedings following disruptions and a scuffle between Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters councillors.
CAPE TOWN - An ordinary council meeting is continuing in Nelson Mandela Bay after a special sitting in which a motion of no confidence in Mayor Athol Trollip was postponed indefinitely.
The council Speaker adjourned proceedings following disruptions and a scuffle between Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors.
The EFF brought the motion to punish the DA for not backing their motion for the expropriation of land without compensation in the National Assembly.
The special sitting of council got off to a heated start after Speaker Jonathan Lawack rejected a request from the United Democratic Movement (UDM) to caucus for 20 minutes.
The chaos continued as members then disagreed on the order of the agenda.
The UDM, backed by the EFF and African National Congress (ANC) wanted to remove Lawack before the tabling of a motion of no confidence in Trollip.
But the Speaker ruled against it.
Proceedings collapsed after a scuffle between the EFF’s Zilindile Vena and the DA’s Rano Kayser.
After a short adjournment, the Speaker announced that the motion was cancelled, and council would move on with an ordinary council sitting.
Opposition councillors were visibly upset and voiced their dissatisfaction.
Lawack indicated that in the event of disorder, he has the power to suspend proceedings.
ANC, EFF, and UDM activists. Who were initially at the Vuyisile Mini Square are attempting to force through to make their way to council chambers. #TrollipVote pic.twitter.com/Z5yRsNJHfq— DA Eastern Cape (@DAEasternCape) March 29, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
