Msimanga: DA came into power unprepared in certain parts of SA
The 2016 local government elections gifted the DA with three big metros Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has told Eyewitness News that in certain parts of South Africa, the Democratic Alliance (DA) came into government ill-prepared and he doesn’t think there is an in-depth understanding of the workings of the state.
Msimanga was speaking about his decision to contest the position of federal chairperson at the DA’s congress next month.
The 2016 local government elections gifted the DA with three big metros Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Johannesburg.
Msimanga says he doesn’t think his party was fully ready for this.
“One of the things that I’ve seen when we came into government was that in certain parts we got into government not being ready.”
So, does he believe the party's sufficiently equipping itself for the possibility of leading a coalition government after next year’s election?
“I don’t think we’re really equipping ourselves to say when we do take over, what is it that we intend doing. Yes, we might have plans but I don’t think there’s that in-depth understanding of the working of government.”
As election year approaches, Msimanga is warning the DA against compromising its principles and values in its bid to cooperate with other parties.
Popular in Local
-
Radovan Krejcir sentenced to 15 years in his home country
-
Petrol price hiked by 72 cents
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 28 March 2018
-
EFF vows to continue pushing for Trollip's removal
-
Vicki Momberg handed three years in jail for racist rant, one year suspended
-
Mkhwebane’s office to approach SCA to challenge High Court ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.