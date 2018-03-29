Msimanga: DA came into power unprepared in certain parts of SA

The 2016 local government elections gifted the DA with three big metros Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has told Eyewitness News that in certain parts of South Africa, the Democratic Alliance (DA) came into government ill-prepared and he doesn’t think there is an in-depth understanding of the workings of the state.

Msimanga was speaking about his decision to contest the position of federal chairperson at the DA’s congress next month.

Msimanga says he doesn’t think his party was fully ready for this.

“One of the things that I’ve seen when we came into government was that in certain parts we got into government not being ready.”

So, does he believe the party's sufficiently equipping itself for the possibility of leading a coalition government after next year’s election?

“I don’t think we’re really equipping ourselves to say when we do take over, what is it that we intend doing. Yes, we might have plans but I don’t think there’s that in-depth understanding of the working of government.”

As election year approaches, Msimanga is warning the DA against compromising its principles and values in its bid to cooperate with other parties.