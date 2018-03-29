Msimanga calls for more diversity in DA leadership

Solly Msimanga says there must be an honest representation of the party’s membership across the board, including in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says he’s decided to contest the position of federal chair in the Democratic Alliance (DA) because he wants to see more diversity in the party’s leadership and Parliament.

Msimanga spoke to Eyewitness News about his campaign to unseat Athol Trollip at the party’s congress next week.

“I felt that there was a need at a national level to have a diverse group of leaders.”

Msimanga says this is the reason why he wants to be the DA’s federal chairperson

“Race does matter and we should look into that. We should have women representatives, we need to have the LGBT community also represented.”

And his views on the contentious and less spoken about issue of the lack of diversity at DA marches?

“I’d love to see more white people attending our marches because it’s the same issues that affect us, whether you’re black, white, Indian or coloured.”

Msimanga says there must be an honest representation of the party’s membership across the board, including in Parliament.