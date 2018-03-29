Msimanga calls for more diversity in DA leadership
Solly Msimanga says there must be an honest representation of the party’s membership across the board, including in Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says he’s decided to contest the position of federal chair in the Democratic Alliance (DA) because he wants to see more diversity in the party’s leadership and Parliament.
Msimanga spoke to Eyewitness News about his campaign to unseat Athol Trollip at the party’s congress next week.
“I felt that there was a need at a national level to have a diverse group of leaders.”
Msimanga says this is the reason why he wants to be the DA’s federal chairperson
“Race does matter and we should look into that. We should have women representatives, we need to have the LGBT community also represented.”
And his views on the contentious and less spoken about issue of the lack of diversity at DA marches?
“I’d love to see more white people attending our marches because it’s the same issues that affect us, whether you’re black, white, Indian or coloured.”
Msimanga says there must be an honest representation of the party’s membership across the board, including in Parliament.
Popular in Local
-
Vicki Momberg handed three years in jail for racist rant, one year suspended
-
Petrol price hiked by 72 cents
-
Malema: EFF won’t stop until Trollip is removed
-
1 suspect killed, cop wounded in Joburg shootout
-
Mabuza asks FS govt to reconsider Magashule's R20m farewell party decision
-
Gigaba again forced to defend his nationality in Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.