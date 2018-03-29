Popular Topics
Molewa welcomes sentences for Limpopo rhino poachers

The poachers were each sentenced to 58 years behind bars for several charges, including hunting protected species, trespassing and theft.

FILE: Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa in January 2018. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa in January 2018. Picture: GCIS
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa has welcomed the sentences handed down to two rhino poachers in Limpopo.

The poachers were each sentenced to 58 years behind bars for several charges, including hunting protected species, trespassing and theft.

Environmental affairs spokesperson Albi Modise says: “The accused were found in possession of two rhino horns, a rifle and four rounds of ammunition. The minister [Molewa] believes the sentencing will send a strong message to poachers and would-be poachers, that those who ignore environmental laws will be dealt with harshly.”

