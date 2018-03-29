Molewa welcomes sentences for Limpopo rhino poachers
The poachers were each sentenced to 58 years behind bars for several charges, including hunting protected species, trespassing and theft.
JOHANNESBURG - Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa has welcomed the sentences handed down to two rhino poachers in Limpopo.
Environmental affairs spokesperson Albi Modise says: “The accused were found in possession of two rhino horns, a rifle and four rounds of ammunition. The minister [Molewa] believes the sentencing will send a strong message to poachers and would-be poachers, that those who ignore environmental laws will be dealt with harshly.”
