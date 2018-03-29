McBride: Police corruption biggest threat to SA national security

Ipid head Robert McBride today dropped a number of bombshells when the police watchdog briefed parliament’s police oversight committee on its high-profile investigations.

CAPE TOWN – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride says police corruption is the biggest threat to South Africa’s national security.

Ipid detailed how its members were offered bribes by senior police officials to sabotage certain investigations and to discredit McBride.

The country’s police service is corrupt to the core and is breaking the law with impunity.

This is according to the head of Ipid which is tasked with keeping the police in check.

McBride says former acting commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane lied to Parliament when he appeared to answer to allegations last year.

The Ipid also spoke of how certain documents that are central to their investigations are not declassified by senior police management.

The committee said it will try to get answers from police management when they appear before Parliament next month.