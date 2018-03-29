McBride: Police corruption biggest threat to national security
Robert McBride dropped a number of bombshells earlier on Thursday when the police watchdog briefed Parliament’s police oversight committee on its high-profile investigations.
CAPE TOWN - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride says that police corruption is the biggest threat to South Africa’s national security.
Ipid detailed how its members were offered bribes by senior police officials to sabotage certain investigations and to discredit McBride.
The country’s police service is corrupt to the core and is breaking the law with impunity.
That’s according to the head of the police watchdog, Ipid.
McBride told Members of Parliament (MPs) that former acting National Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane lied to Parliament when he appeared to answer to allegations last year.
“Now if you have a defective intelligence service, incompetent and on top of all of that - highly corrupt. It exists to create crime.”
Ipid investigators also told MPs how their investigations are thwarted because certain crucial documents are not declassified by senior police management.
The committee has promised to get answers from police management when they appear before Parliament next month.
