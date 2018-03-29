Maimane: ANC, EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay don't care about govt

A motion of no confidence vote in the Nelson Mandela Bay mayor has been called off after the ANC, EFF and UDM walked out of council proceedings.

PORT ELIZABETH - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has accused the opposition parties who staged a walkout during Thursday's council meeting of not prioritising the work of government.

The EFF has accused the council Speaker of collapsing the meeting after he refused to allow for the vote of no confidence in himself to begin first.

The red berets tabled their motion of no confidence in Port Elizabeth Mayor Athol Trollip following the DA's decision not to back a motion to have a section of the Constitution amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The council meeting has since resumed, with party members at loggerheads on how the proceedings should play out further.

Maimane addressed media outside the chambers.

“This is an ANC, EFF alliance that has got no interest in government, no interest in delivering for people and an absolute offence of poor people in this city. Because now with the hostage being held of tabling a budget it means the advancement of the government, that should be done, are now being held hostage (sic).”