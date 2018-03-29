Popular Topics
Go

Mabuza believes SA’s SOEs on road to recovery

Deputy President David says government’s commitment to root out graft in state institutions is not just rhetoric, and this is the year government will turn the tide on corruption.

Deputy President David Mabuza answers questions in the National Assembly on 20 March 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
Deputy President David Mabuza answers questions in the National Assembly on 20 March 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Deputy President David Mabuza says he believes the country’s key state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are on the road to recovery.

He says government’s commitment to root out graft in state institutions is not just rhetoric, and this is the year government will turn the tide on corruption.

Mabuza is answering questions in the National Council of Provinces for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

He says those who have skipped the country to evade prosecution will be brought back to be held accountable.

Mabuza says the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is part of government’s renewed commitment to fight corruption and its findings will be binding and enforceable.

“We are all re-energised because we have seen it. It is no longer a myth. It is no longer a story. We’ve seen that there is corruption.”

Mabuza says employees at parastatals who have colluded with outsiders to defraud the public purse will be brought to book.

“People who run away, they must answer. We hope that when that time comes, people will be subpoenaed to come.”

But opposition Members of Parliament are sceptical, saying Mabuza’s solutions seem too focussed on future actions and that they have heard these promises before.

