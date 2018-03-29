Mabuza believes SA’s SOEs on road to recovery
Deputy President David says government’s commitment to root out graft in state institutions is not just rhetoric, and this is the year government will turn the tide on corruption.
CAPE TOWN – Deputy President David Mabuza says he believes the country’s key state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are on the road to recovery.
He says government’s commitment to root out graft in state institutions is not just rhetoric, and this is the year government will turn the tide on corruption.
Mabuza is answering questions in the National Council of Provinces for the first time on Thursday afternoon.
He says those who have skipped the country to evade prosecution will be brought back to be held accountable.
Mabuza says the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is part of government’s renewed commitment to fight corruption and its findings will be binding and enforceable.
“We are all re-energised because we have seen it. It is no longer a myth. It is no longer a story. We’ve seen that there is corruption.”
Mabuza says employees at parastatals who have colluded with outsiders to defraud the public purse will be brought to book.
“People who run away, they must answer. We hope that when that time comes, people will be subpoenaed to come.”
But opposition Members of Parliament are sceptical, saying Mabuza’s solutions seem too focussed on future actions and that they have heard these promises before.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 28 March 2018
-
All eyes on Nelson Mandela Bay as EFF seeks to oust Trollip
-
Radovan Krejcir sentenced to 15 years in his home country
-
EFF & UDM walk out of debate on NMB Mayor Trollip's future
-
'Vicki Momberg’s jail term sends strong message to unrepentant racists'
-
Vicki Momberg handed three years in jail for racist rant, one year suspended
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.