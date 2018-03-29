Lotto Results: Wednesday 28 March 2018

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 28 March are as follows:

Lotto: 01, 06, 17, 18, 22, 26 Bonus: 30

Lotto Plus 1: 18, 27, 28, 30, 45, 50 Bonus: 43

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 09, 37, 38, 46, 49 Bonus: 13

For more details visit the National Lottery website.