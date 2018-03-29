Popular Topics
London zoo animals enjoy festive Easter egg treats

Whether finding and retrieving treats from colourful oval containers or feasting on actual eggs, they celebrated the season - and at the same time followed their natural instincts.

Ganas the komodo dragon at the London Zoo. Picture: ZSL London Zoo Facebook page
Ganas the komodo dragon at the London Zoo. Picture: ZSL London Zoo Facebook page
34 minutes ago

LONDON - Lemurs, monkeys and Komodo dragons enjoyed festive treats at London zoo on Thursday when keepers fed them Easter eggs.

Whether finding and retrieving treats from colourful oval containers or feasting on actual eggs, they celebrated the season - and at the same time followed their natural instincts.

Ganas, the Komodo Dragon, who can sniff out food from up to 6 miles away by using his tongue, made short work of a selection of duck, quail and chicken eggs.

“Komodo dragons actually eat eggs in the wild,” said keeper Joe Capon. “They’ll eat eggs of other dragons and they’ll eat eggs of crocodiles, so they like to do it here too in captivity.”

The zoo says the Easter-themed event encourages captive animals to use skills they would need in the wild, like finding food among the foliage.

