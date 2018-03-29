[LISTEN] Mayor Masina talks leadership, future plans for Ekurhuleni

Radio 702 | Bongani Bingwa is joined in studio by City of Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina about his leadership in the region and how he plans to change things going forward.

JOHANNESBURG - Bongani Bingwa is joined in studio by City of Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina about his leadership in the region and how he plans to change things going forward.

He says his office is working hard in the region to improve education in the area and poor housing issues which have seen protests in the past.

The mayor says they have meetings with community leaders so that the government can solve the impasse that’s been plaguing the area.

Masina also raised the issue that some of the leaders raise these issues with a view to stir up chaos and sow division.

Listen to the audio above for more.