[LISTEN] Liesl Tommy to direct Trevor Noah film

JOHANNESBURG - Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o confirmed last month that Cape Town-born Liesl Tommy will direct the film based on Trevor Noah's autobiography Born a Crime.

Tommy directed Nyong’o in the Broadway play Eclipse, for which she earned a directing nomination at the 2016 Tony Awards.

Tommy spoke to Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa from the US and spoke of her shock and excitement at telling a home-grown story.

“It’s been a long road and a lot of hard work.”

