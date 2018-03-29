[LISTEN] How to create a winning CV
Radio 702 | Talent strategist and leadership consultant Anja van Beek shares her top tips on drafting a CV.
JOHANNESBURG - When applying for jobs, a curriculum vitae (CV) is an employer's first impression of you.
Talent strategist and leadership consultant Anja van Beek says less is more when compiling your CV.
Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Van Beek about top tips on drafting a CV.
According to Van Beek, a CV should be tailored and relevant to each job application.
“It’s about thinking what your personal brand is and how you present yourself, online and offline.”
For more information listen to the audio above.
