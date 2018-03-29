Lawyers in listeriosis class action suit seek to expedite case
The application for a class action lawsuit was filed in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers pushing for a class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands and Enterprise Foods say they will be approaching the deputy Judge President to expedite the matter.
It relates to the listeriosis outbreak which claimed the lives of at least 180 people.
Those who've been affected want the companies to be found liable for the deaths and injuries caused.
Lawyer Richard Spoor explained why this is so important.
He said: “Tiger, on our version, produced and distributed foodstuffs, ready to eat foodstuffs contaminated with a deadly poison. I think people forget, this disease kills one in five people who contract it.”
