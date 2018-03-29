Popular Topics
KZN woman shot & wounded in altercation over parking space

It is understood things got heated between the woman and a truck driver who were fighting over the spot outside a grocery store in Broadway near Durban north.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been shot and wounded allegedly during an altercation over a parking space.

It is understood that things got heated between the woman and a truck driver who were fighting over the spot outside a grocery store in Broadway near Durban north.

Police say the woman drew her firearm and the man opened fire and shot her twice in the leg.

The police's Nqobile Zwane said: “The truck driver was then charged with attempted murder. He was then placed under arrest. The woman was taken to hospital for medical attention where she is also under police guard on charges of pointing a firearm as well as the unlawful possession of a firearm.”

