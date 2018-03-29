KZN building collapse: 'Employer will be prosecuted if proven negligent'

The department says it will investigate whether any occupational health and safety processes were flouted, causing the wall to collapse.

DURBAN – The Labour Department says it will push for the prosecution of the employer of three workers killed in a wall collapse if negligence is proven.

Six people were injured when the wall collapsed at a construction site in Wentworth in Durban on Wednesday.

They are recovering in hospital.

KZN Labour spokesperson Lungelo Mkhamba said: “Whatever will be found, a recommendation will then be made and the recommendations will be handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority.

“They’re the ones who will then make a determination and decide, whoever is found responsible will be charged.”

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased workers who are from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to be informed of their loved ones passing.