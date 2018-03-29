Popular Topics
KZN building collapse: 'Employer will be prosecuted if proven negligent'

The department says it will investigate whether any occupational health and safety processes were flouted, causing the wall to collapse.

A building collapse in Wentworth in KwaZulu-Natal has killed three people. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN – The Labour Department says it will push for the prosecution of the employer of three workers killed in a wall collapse if negligence is proven.

Six people were injured when the wall collapsed at a construction site in Wentworth in Durban on Wednesday.

They are recovering in hospital.

The department says it will investigate whether any occupational health and safety processes were flouted, causing the wall to collapse.

KZN Labour spokesperson Lungelo Mkhamba said: “Whatever will be found, a recommendation will then be made and the recommendations will be handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority.

“They’re the ones who will then make a determination and decide, whoever is found responsible will be charged.”

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased workers who are from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to be informed of their loved ones passing.

