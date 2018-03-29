Knysna police investigate attempted murder case after pit bulls maul boy (11)
The 11-year old boy was seriously wounded after being mauled by the dogs on Human Rights Day in Joodse Kamp, an informal settlement in Knysna.
CAPE TOWN - Knysna police are investigating a case of attempted murder against the owner of two pit bulls that attacked a child.
The 11-year old boy was seriously wounded after being mauled by the dogs on Human Rights Day in Joodse Kamp, an informal settlement in Knysna.
The child's mother opened a case against the owner of the dogs on 24 March.
Police sergeant Chris Spies says the case has now changed from assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
Sergeant Spies said: “The detective branch is investigating a case of attempted murder following an incident at Joodse Kamp on 21 March. We are obtaining witness statements and obviously, the doctor’s report will assist us with the investigation.”
The Knysna Animal Welfare Society's Anneline Kitley says the pit bulls that were not neutered have been put down.
“The owner was here. He said that he had a fence and I explained to him what the implication was around this whole situation if it is his dog that really attacked a child, there were witnesses. And I said to him that he could be liable for the hospital accounts of the kid and if the dogs did it once, it’s possible that it can happen again.”
Popular in Local
-
NMB Mayor Trollip's no confidence vote cancelled
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Top cop seeks to quash complaints against new crime intel boss
-
EFF & UDM walk out of debate on NMB Mayor Trollip's future
-
Class action lawsuit filed against Tiger Brands & Enterprise Foods
-
Numsa loses bid to halt Energy Dept's deal with IPPs
-
KZN building collapse: 'Employer will be prosecuted if proven negligent'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.