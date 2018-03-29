Knysna police investigate attempted murder case after pit bulls maul boy (11)

The 11-year old boy was seriously wounded after being mauled by the dogs on Human Rights Day in Joodse Kamp, an informal settlement in Knysna.

CAPE TOWN - Knysna police are investigating a case of attempted murder against the owner of two pit bulls that attacked a child.

The child's mother opened a case against the owner of the dogs on 24 March.

Police sergeant Chris Spies says the case has now changed from assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Sergeant Spies said: “The detective branch is investigating a case of attempted murder following an incident at Joodse Kamp on 21 March. We are obtaining witness statements and obviously, the doctor’s report will assist us with the investigation.”

The Knysna Animal Welfare Society's Anneline Kitley says the pit bulls that were not neutered have been put down.

“The owner was here. He said that he had a fence and I explained to him what the implication was around this whole situation if it is his dog that really attacked a child, there were witnesses. And I said to him that he could be liable for the hospital accounts of the kid and if the dogs did it once, it’s possible that it can happen again.”