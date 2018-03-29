Home Affairs still faces security challenges at various borders

Minister Malusi Gigaba says officials have been fraudulently stamping travellers’ documents and some were arrested during the festive season.

JOHANNESBURG – With more travellers crossing South Africa's borders for the Easter long weekend, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says his department still faces security challenges at various points of entry due to corrupt border officials.

But the minister says the department is ready to deal with the expected high volume of people at the country's ports of entry over Easter.

“We, therefore, appeal to our clients not to get involved in any of the transgressions and therefore, request that no services at any ports of entry should be paid for illegally.”