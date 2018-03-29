[FIRST ON EWN] Sassa recruitment crisis another strike against Dlamini

MPs have heard how Sassa is facing a leadership crisis, due to tardy recruitment. They say it’s unsurprising the social grant system has been thrown into chaos.

CAPE TOWN - The dire state of leadership at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been laid bare in Parliament.

It’s been revealed that Sassa’s executive structure is filled with acting appointments.

Five of the provinces do not have a permanent head, recruitment processes have been dragging on for more than two years, and in the case of Limpopo, since 2014.

It’s another damning indictment on former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, given that the minister is responsible for convening interview panels and making recommendations to Cabinet on the appointment of top executives.

The agency has also spent millions on acting and travel and accommodation allowances for regional staff that have been seconded to the head office to assist in the takeover of grant payments, including the project manager, Zodwa Mvulane.

Sassa’s current chief executive officer, Pearl Bengu, has, herself, been acting in the position since the resignation of Thokozani Magwaza last July.

Bengu is the regional executive for KwaZulu-Natal, where an acting appointment has been made in her absence.

The agency says an interviewing process has started for a permanent chief executive officer, but it has been revealed that it’s never filled a vacancy for a chief operating officer.

The job has been advertised twice - in February 2016 and December 2017.

Sassa has also not had a permanent executive for corporate services for nine years.

Another vacant position in the executive structure, is that of the manager of operations.

This job has been vacant since October 2015.

A decision was taken not to fill the post, but rather to focus on recruiting a chief operating officer.

Acting corporate services executive Dumisile Ndlovu, who explained the situation to MPs at a meeting of the Social Development Committee this week, has been acting in the job for over two years, while her actual job has no incumbent.

Ndlovu says that Sassa was meant to reconfigure its organisational structure in 2015 to deal with the insourcing of grants payments.

Secondments were made from the provinces to work on the process of taking over grant payments, leading to more acting appointments.

The posts of regional executives for the Eastern Cape and Free State are currently in the shortlisting phase, after they were advertised in May and February 2017, respectively.

Candidates are also still being shortlisted in the Northern Cape, after the job was advertised in March 2015.

A suitable candidate was found, but when it emerged that she had taken government to court on an unrelated matter, the appointment was halted.

The regional executive manager position in Mpumalanga has yet to be advertised, after becoming vacant in March.

Chief financial officer Tsakeriwa Chauke says the agency has spent R3 million rand on acting allowances, and a further R4.5 million rand in travel and accommodation costs for those affected by secondments.

MPs say, in the light of these revelations, it’s unsurprising that the country has been gripped by a social grants crisis.

ANC MP Sibongile Tsoleli says Sassa will never be a stable organisation while there are so many acting appointments in place.

She says that the problem is not only at the executive level but also affects middle management, and regional structures.



“You will be surprised to find a cleaner acting, a gardener acting… because it seems as if that’s the norm.”

Tsoleli says officials must be held personally liable for the social grants crisis.

Ndlovu told the committee that the hiring process can be protracted, because the Social Development Minister is responsible for appointing the interview panel and making the appointments.

But chairperson of the committee Zoleka Capa shut down that suggestion, saying officials were trying to shift blame.

“You can’t want us to believe it was because of the executive authority. That is not an answer. The work must be done, doesn’t matter who does it.”

The DA’s Bridget Masango is calling for a full-scale Parliamentary inquiry into the social grants debacle, saying officials who have caused the agency to miss a series of Constitutional Court deadlines to institutionalise the payment of grants, must be held accountable.

“It looks like we have had an organisation that has not been functioning for a very, very long time. So we shouldn’t be surprised to have had the hiccups we have had for the number of years we have had them.”