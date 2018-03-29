Families of workers killed in KZN building collapse to be notified

On Wednesday, the structure buckled, trapping the trio under the rubble while six others are in a critical condition in hospital.

DURBAN – The families of the three workers killed after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Wentworth are expected to be notified of their loved ones' deaths.

It’s understood the workers were doing construction work on the roof at the time of the collapse.

The bodies were recovered in the evening after being under the rubble for around six hours.

Eyewitness News understands that the building belongs to logistics company Freightmax but the three workers killed on Wednesday belonged to a construction company named IOF, which has been hired to complete the structure.

The police’s Thembeka Mbele says they are unable to release the names of the workers until the families have been notified.

“Two bodies were extracted by using jaws of life but also the other one, the walls were cut with a grinder because the body was crushed by the walls.”

The three workers are from Nquthu, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Authorities will be returning to the scene this morning to clear the remainder of the rubble.