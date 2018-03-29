Popular Topics
[EXCLUSIVE] Top cop seeks to quash complaints against new crime intel boss

It's understood Major General Peter Jacobs has been selected as the new crime intelligence divisional commissioner - but that there are at least four pending internal complaints against him.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Eyewitness News can reveal National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has become embroiled in a plan to have internal complaints withdrawn against the new head of crime intelligence - before the appointment is made official.

Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele are scheduled to announce several key appointments at a briefing in Pretoria this afternoon.

It's understood Major General Peter Jacobs has been selected as the new crime intelligence divisional commissioner - but that there are at least four pending internal complaints against him.

EWN has seen a letter sent to Sitole by Western Cape crime intelligence head Mzwandile Tiyo.

The provincial head has lodged several complaints against Jacobs, the man tipped to be the new national divisional commissioner of the unit.

Tiyo recounts how he was summoned to a meeting on Monday by two of Sitole’s deputies - apparently on the general’s instructions – in which he was requested to withdraw the complaints against Jacobs.

He was asked to instead settle the disputes through a reconciliation process.

But Tiyo questioned the timing and the sincerity of the approach considering the impending announcement.

He says there seems to be a sudden urgency to get rid of the cases, yet he has been trying for months to simply have the matters investigated.

The police say questions related to this can be addressed this afternoon’s briefing.

