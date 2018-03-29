Equal Education wants more security guards at CT schools
Education MEC Debbie Schafer says Safe Schools officials are working closely with schools and partners in every sector to implement plans to safeguard our public schools.
CAPE TOWN - Equal Education has called on the Western Cape Education Department to urgently deploy more security guards to schools.
Small groups of learners on Wednesday protested outside the Western Cape Legislature, demanding better safety measures.
Inside, Education MEC Debbie Schafer delivered her budget which committed more than R34 million to its Safe Schools programme.
At least three small groups of learners protested outside the Western Cape Legislature calling on the provincial Education Department to intervene and deploy more security personnel to schools.
Today, we are picketing once again outside the Western Cape Legislature to demand that MEC Schafer treats the issue of school safety with the necessary urgency and responds to the following demands that we have repeatedly presented to her #SafeSchools #SafeCommunities pic.twitter.com/SbUMPzpS3h— Equal Education (@equal_education) March 28, 2018
Equal Education’s Knowledge Ndengezi said: “We wanted to demand visible policing for learners, as well as security guards at their school premises and CCTV footage.”
Some learners have told EWN that they live in fear.
“It saddens me that there are learners who don’t feel safe when travelling to and from school.”
Shafer says that Safe Schools officials are working closely with schools and partners in every sector to implement plans to safeguard our public schools.
[NOW] EE members picket outside the Western Cape Legislature as Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer delivers her annual education budget speech #SafeSchools #SafeCommunities pic.twitter.com/fBNJin2h5i— Equal Education (@equal_education) March 28, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
