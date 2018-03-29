Emily Blunt worried over ‘unsafe’ world
Despite being concerned over Brexit, the ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ star is equally worried about living in America with the controversial president Donald Trump.
LONDON - Emily Blunt has admitted she feels the world is “unsafe” at the moment in the wake of political movements such as the UK’s decision to leave the European Union (EU).
The 35-year-old actress hails from London and has said she is “sad” about the vote that was cast in order to take the UK out of the EU in a deal known as “Brexit”, as she believes it has left the world in a more “fragile” state.
Speaking about her views on Brexit, she said: “I think it’s really sad. I’m really bummed about it. I just think that ‘globalisation is here guys, come on!’ It is an interesting time in the world because it’s fragile because it feels unsafe. It’s become this sort of ‘each to their own’ mentality and you feel it. You feel people becoming more guarded, and more in the need to protect. It’s sad.”
However, despite being concerned over Brexit, the Edge of Tomorrow star is equally worried about living in America with the controversial President Donald Trump.
Blunt previously joked that she regretted getting a US citizenship after Trump’s election which led to a backlash from Americans who took offence to her comments.
Reflecting on what she said, Blunt told ES magazine: “It was a fairly innocuous joke because, you know, where I’m from we poke fun at our public figures. I think I wasn’t quite American enough to be able to say that. I have to be really careful now. Certain subjects, I just can’t. Because I’m also someone who loathes getting in trouble. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve loathed getting in trouble.”
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.