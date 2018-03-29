Emily Blunt worried over ‘unsafe’ world

Despite being concerned over Brexit, the ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ star is equally worried about living in America with the controversial president Donald Trump.

LONDON - Emily Blunt has admitted she feels the world is “unsafe” at the moment in the wake of political movements such as the UK’s decision to leave the European Union (EU).

The 35-year-old actress hails from London and has said she is “sad” about the vote that was cast in order to take the UK out of the EU in a deal known as “Brexit”, as she believes it has left the world in a more “fragile” state.

Speaking about her views on Brexit, she said: “I think it’s really sad. I’m really bummed about it. I just think that ‘globalisation is here guys, come on!’ It is an interesting time in the world because it’s fragile because it feels unsafe. It’s become this sort of ‘each to their own’ mentality and you feel it. You feel people becoming more guarded, and more in the need to protect. It’s sad.”

However, despite being concerned over Brexit, the Edge of Tomorrow star is equally worried about living in America with the controversial President Donald Trump.

Blunt previously joked that she regretted getting a US citizenship after Trump’s election which led to a backlash from Americans who took offence to her comments.

Reflecting on what she said, Blunt told ES magazine: “It was a fairly innocuous joke because, you know, where I’m from we poke fun at our public figures. I think I wasn’t quite American enough to be able to say that. I have to be really careful now. Certain subjects, I just can’t. Because I’m also someone who loathes getting in trouble. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve loathed getting in trouble.”