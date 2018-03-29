EFF vows to continue pushing for Trollip's removal
The party says it's punishing the DA for not backing its motion to have the Constitution reviewed to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
CAPE TOWN – There were political rallies abound in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday ahead of a critical no confidence vote against Mayor Athol Trollip.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is gunning for him.
The party says it's punishing the Democratic Alliance (DA) for not backing its motion to have the Constitution reviewed to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
The red berets' leader, Julius Malema, has vowed to continue pushing for the removal of Trollip if he survives Thursday's no-confidence motion.
Malema addressed a crowd of supporters on Wednesday night.
“There was a motion of no confidence against Trollip before, there has never been a petition, there were never prayers. No one was ever visited and asked to defend Trollip. Why? Because the motion was presented by micky mice."
The DA's also been rallying support through its Save Nelson Mandela Bay campaign.
“Based on a principle causing division along racial lines or sparking racism, I think that’s a good basis to form a partnership of cooperation.
“Secondly, it looks like we’ll have enough people in council tomorrow to avert the motion of no confidence which is encouraging for us because we’re committed to changing the sitting and turning it around.”
Trollip's unfazed by the EFF.
Meanwhile, the Patriotic Alliance has thrown its lot in with the DA as has the African Interdependent Congress.
The party has instructed its councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay council to vote with the DA.
