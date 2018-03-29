EFF & UDM walk out of debate on NMB Mayor Trollip's future

The EFF filed a motion of no confidence against Athol Trollip earlier this month following the DA's decision not to support a motion on land expropriation without compensation.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) have walked out of the Nelson Mandela Bay chambers where they were meant to debate Athol Trollip’s future as mayor.

The EFF accused council speaker Jonathan Lawack of collapsing the meeting after he refused to allow for the vote of no confidence in him to begin first.

Councillors are angry at Lawack's resistance for the vote to take place.

“I request that all the parties in here adjourn and be back after 20 minutes.”

It’s being reported that only two EFF councillors remained in the house.

The EFF filed a motion of no confidence against Trollip earlier this month following the DA's decision not to support a motion on land expropriation without compensation.

More info to follow.