Darren Lehmann steps down as Australian cricket coach

JOHANNESBURG - Darren Lehmann has announced that this will be the last time he takes charge of the Australian cricket team as he is stepping down from his role as head coach.

This follows the ball tampering incident that occurred in the third Test match against the Proteas at Newlands in Cape Town.

Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were given one-year bans by Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland and were also barred from any leadership role for a further two years. Cameron Bancroft, the player who actually tampered with the ball, was given a nine-month suspension.

