Darren Lehmann steps down as Australian cricket coach
This follows the ball tampering by members of the Australian cricket team during the third Test match against the Proteas at Newlands in Cape Town.
JOHANNESBURG - Darren Lehmann has announced that this will be the last time he takes charge of the Australian cricket team as he is stepping down from his role as head coach.
This follows the ball tampering incident that occurred in the third Test match against the Proteas at Newlands in Cape Town.
Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were given one-year bans by Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland and were also barred from any leadership role for a further two years. Cameron Bancroft, the player who actually tampered with the ball, was given a nine-month suspension.
Lehmann: This was entirely my own decision— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 29, 2018
Lemann: This is the right move for Cricket Australia and the team— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 29, 2018
