Darren Lehmann steps down as Australian cricket coach

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Darren Lehmann steps down as Australian cricket coach

This follows the ball tampering by members of the Australian cricket team during the third Test match against the Proteas at Newlands in Cape Town.

Darren Lehmann. Picture: Cricket Australia
Darren Lehmann. Picture: Cricket Australia
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Darren Lehmann has announced that this will be the last time he takes charge of the Australian cricket team as he is stepping down from his role as head coach.

This follows the ball tampering incident that occurred in the third Test match against the Proteas at Newlands in Cape Town.

Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were given one-year bans by Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland and were also barred from any leadership role for a further two years. Cameron Bancroft, the player who actually tampered with the ball, was given a nine-month suspension.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA