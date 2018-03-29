DA in KZN concerned by 'instability' caused by Zuma in province
The party's Zwakele Mncwango says internal African National Congress factions are beginning to affect service delivery at municipalities and the legislature.
DURBAN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal says its concerned by what its described as the instability caused by former president Jacob Zuma in the province.
It says the campaign by Zuma to mobilise support for him ahead of his court appearance next week shows a man who is desperately trying avoid the long arm of the law.
The party's Zwakele Mncwango says internal African National Congress (ANC) factions are beginning to affect service delivery at municipalities and the legislature.
“I think it’s clear that our former president has been travelling across KZN not only to campaign for the ANC but to mobilise his forces so that when he goes to court he will have enough muscle and support.”
At the same time, the ANC in the province has distanced itself from social media claims that its mobilising support for Zuma ahead of that court appearance.
Convenor of the interim structure in the province, Sihle Zikalala, says the province will abide by the national executive committee's decision taken on the matter.
