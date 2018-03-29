Court told there was tension between Lonmin Amcu leadership

Accused number eight says while working at Lonmin he was part of Amcu’s leadership where he reported to Malibongwe Mdazo, the complainant who survived an alleged hit in July 2017.

BRITS - One of the eight accused in the case involving the murder of mine union leaders in the North West has told the Brits Magistrate’s Court there was tension in Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) after its national leadership failed to address corruption at its Lonmin branch.

The group has appeared in court to apply for bail but proceedings will resume on 11 April.

Accused number eight says while working at Lonmin he was part of Amcu’s leadership where he reported to Malibongwe Mdazo, the complainant who survived an alleged hit in July 2017.

He says it was while he was vice secretary at the Amcu branch that he uncovered acts of corruption which he reported to national president Joseph Mathunjwa.

However, he says that while addressing a gathering at the Wonderkop Stadium last year, Mathunjwa appeared to be protecting Mdazo and others.

The prosecutor has argued the tension between Mdazo and the suspect was the motivation for the alleged plot to kill him, a claim the accused vehemently denied