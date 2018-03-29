Class action lawsuit filed against Tiger Brands & Enterprise Foods

Those who have been affected want the companies to be found liable for the deaths and injuries caused, and to be compensated.

JOHANNESBURG - An application for a class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands and Enterprise Foods has been filed at the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

The lawsuit relates to the listeriosis outbreak which claimed the lives of at least 180 South Africans.

Lawyer Richard Spoor said: “There’s a very significant range of damages... there are small children and old people who’ve been injured or disabled and others who’ve died. But a lot of the claims are for small amounts.”

Tiger Brands has previously said once there is a tangible link between their products and the deaths caused by listeriosis, the company will do right by the victims.

The company has recorded a loss of almost R400 million due to the recall of many of their products at shops nationwide after the listeriosis outbreak.

Tiger brands said that while traces of listeriosis have been found in at least two Enterprise Food factories, resulting in the decision to shut all four of its operations, there is still no direct link between Enterprise Food products and the deaths due to listeriosis.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.