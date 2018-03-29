Popular Topics
Chamber of Commerce: CT residents will pay price for lack of drought preparation

Mayor Patricia de Lille on Wednesday tabled a R49.1 billion budget for the 2018/19 financial year. Among several tariff increases is a 26.9% hike in water and sanitation rates.

FILE: Cape Town residents collect 25 litres of water at the Newlands springs in Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Cape Town residents collect 25 litres of water at the Newlands springs in Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says residents and businesses will be paying a high price for the drought and the lack of preparation for it by the City of Cape Town.

Mayor Patricia de Lille on Wednesday tabled a R49.1 billion budget for the 2018/19 financial year.

Among several tariff increases is a 26.9% hike in water and sanitation rates.

The Chamber's Janine Myburgh said: “The first thing we noticed in the mayor’s budget speech was the increase in water and a sanitation tariff. This comes after a decade of water tariff increases well above the inflation rate and in some cases, double the CPI. The mayor’s speech was short on detail.”

The city says a major allocation in the 2018/19 budget is R9.8 billion earmarked for water and electricity bulk purchases from the Department of Water and Sanitation and Eskom.

