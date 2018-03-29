Cele: Stabilising violence-plagued taxi industry a priority

Police Minister Bheki Cele earlier this week ordered the immediate and indefinite closure of major taxi routes in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape due to deadly conflict.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says that stabilising the violence-plagued taxi industry across the country is at the top of his list of priorities.

Several communities in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape have seen a spike in taxi-related violence over the past few months.

This has caused the police ministry to step-up and introduce drastic measures to curb the violence.

He says taxi violence in that province has resulted in the deaths of more than 60 people since 2016.

Cele's spokesperson Nonkululeko Phokane says the minister has now also prioritised the Western Cape's taxi industry, following the murder of a senior leader of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association.

“Those kinds of issues are top on his agenda. The strategy is there will be much focus in those areas. And law enforcement will obviously be enhanced by making sure that there is police visibility.”

Dan Khumalo was shot dead outside his Mandalay home on Sunday night.

Last month in Langa, two taxi drivers were shot dead and nine people were wounded in a gun battle.