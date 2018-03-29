Cele: Appointment of new police leadership part of turnaround strategy
Minister Bheki Cele and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced the appointment of the heads of Crime Intelligence, Detective Services, and Protection and Security Services.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says the appointment of new leadership in the South African Police Service (Saps) is part of a turnaround strategy to bring stability to key units.
Cele and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced the appointment of the heads of Crime Intelligence, Detective Services, and Protection and Security Services on Thursday, as well as a new Free State Provincial Commissioner.
Minister Cele says the fight against illegal activity requires a Crime Intelligence division that is focused and progressive.
“The need for the complete overhaul of that environment remains a priority for the new leadership. Equally, Detective Services needs re-engineering and repositioning in order to do justice to its core business of resolving crime.”
Cele says these appointments are aimed at advancing the police’s core mandate of fighting crime.
The minimum years of experience of these new lieutenant-generals is 23 years.
