Cause of fatal bus accident in EC unknown

Forty-eight other people were injured in Wednesday's crash between Ngcobo and Elliot.

CAPE TOWN – The cause of a road accident in the Eastern Cape in which 12 people died is not known at this stage.

The provincial health department's Sizwe Kupelo said: “We had to use jaws of life to free those who were trapped inside the wreckage. Those who were in critical condition were airlifted to Nelson Mandela Garden hospital.”