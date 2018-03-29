Popular Topics
Go

Capetonians brace for 27% rise in water & sanitation rates

The city says a major allocation in the 2018/19 budget is R9.8 billion earmarked for water and electricity bulk purchases from the Department of Water and Sanitation and Eskom.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – A hefty petrol price hike, a 1 percentage point rise in VAT and now there's another price shock on the horizon for Capetonians.

This time in the form of an almost 27% rise in water and sanitation charges.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille tabled this on Wednesday as part of her provisional budget statement.

The city says a major allocation in the 2018/19 budget is R9.8 billion earmarked for water and electricity bulk purchases from the Department of Water and Sanitation and Eskom.

Officials say R5 billion has been allocated to Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services.

They plan to spend R9 million on library construction in Dunoon, R10 million for the Manenberg Integrated Project and R12 million will go towards the upgrades of Sports and Recreation facilities.

Mayor De Lille says the city’s Water and Sanitation Department is also proposing the introduction of a fixed charge for water based on the water meter size as well as a sliding tariff scale based on seven restriction levels.

“The total repairs and maintenance budget allocation for the 2018/2019 financial year amounts to R3.9 billion to ensure that we optimally preserve our infrastructure.”

The city says its mindful of the effect of water, rates and electricity tariff hikes on the poorest residents, so the residents living in properties valued at R100,000 or less will qualify for 100% rates and refuse removal rebates.

