Bancroft: I lied & panicked, I’m sorry

JOHANNESBURG - Ball tampering offender Cameron Bancroft has apologised for his role in the ball-tampering scandal from the day three of the third Test match against the Proteas at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.

Speaking for the first time at a press conference at the Western Australia Cricket Association ground in Perth after been handed a nine-month ban and sent home from the tour of South Africa, Bancroft said that he was extremely sorry and has let everyone down in Australia.

“I want to say that I'm very sorry, I'm very disappointed and I regret my actions, it is something I will regret for the rest of my life.”

Bancroft said that he had initially lied about the object he used to tamper with the ball. Bancroft had initially said that he used sticky tape to alter the condition of the ball, but head of integrity at Cricket Australia, Ian Roy, found that Bancroft had used sandpaper to rough up one side of the ball, to encourage reverse swing.

“I lied. I lied about the sandpaper. I panicked in that situation and I'm very sorry, I feel like I've let everyone down in Australia.”

Bancroft’s ban means he cannot represent Australia nor can he play First Class cricket in Australia for a period of nine months, but WACA CEO Christina Matthews said that they would support Bancroft within the conditions of his ban.

“Under current WACA rules he is not permitted to play grade cricket in the state due to his suspension, but a rule change is under consideration”