Atteridgeville school hit by second robbery in one week

Dr WF Nkomo High School was also targeted on 26 March when robbers made off with computers, laptops and food.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed the Dr WF Nkomo High School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria has been hit by a second robbery this week.

It is understood that criminals broke into the school on Wednesday night and stole smart boards.

The high school was also targeted on Monday when robbers made off with computers, laptops and food.

The department’s Steve Mabona says: “The MEC is devastated because it looks like the school is under siege and we ask ourselves how criminals can be allowed to target a school in this way?”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)