Athol Trollip’s future as NMB mayor at centre of heated council sitting

Earlier, the sitting was adjourned after disruption when opposition councillors demanded DA leader Mmusi Maimane leave the chamber.

JOHANNESBURG – Athol Trollip’s future as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor is at the centre of a heated council sitting on Thursday.



Councillors are yet to get to the business of the day after a brief adjournment earlier.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tabled the motion of no confidence in Trollip to punish the Democratic Alliance (DA) for not backing its motion to have a section of the Constitution amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Trollip explains what’s unfolded so far.

“The speaker took a decision that they will start with the motion of no confidence against me. They want to start the motion of no confidence against the speaker. And the speaker said a decision has been taken and that’s on the agenda and the agenda is there and it’s been circulated, so there’s no need to change it. Well, then they just made the meeting ungovernable.”

#NMBCouncil The ANC wants to know why they are moving to the agenda of the ordinary council that was supposed to be dealt with later. The opposition parties wants the vote to continue. SF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2018