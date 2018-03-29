Anthony Jacobs announced as new Crime Intelligence head
Police Minister Bheki Cele says he's confident that the new leadership will bring about positive changes to policing in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Major-General Anthony Jacobs has been appointed as the head of Crime Intelligence.
At a briefing in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon, Police Minister Bheki Cele also confirmed that Major-General Moeketsi Sempe will take over as Free State police commissioner.
Tebelo Mosikidi has been appointed head of detective services, while Sam Shitlabane is the country's new head of Protection and Security Services.
The minister says he's confident that the new leadership will bring about positive changes to policing in South Africa.
“We are confident that the new breed of leadership will improve efficiency and effectiveness in the business of policing and further contribute positively in the implementation of the turnaround plan."
#sapsHQ New appointments to top level echelon of police hierarchy, consists of men and woman of exceptional calibre & renowned credentials in the different fields of expertise. SWhttps://t.co/En3uGy2WwO pic.twitter.com/uRVK1Zj1kN— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 29, 2018
QUESTIONS AROUND JACOBS
Earlier EWN reported that National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole had become embroiled in a plan to have internal complaints withdrawn against the new head of crime intelligence before the appointment was made official.
It's understood that there are at least four pending internal complaints against Jacobs.
EWN has seen a letter sent to Sitole by Western Cape Crime Intelligence head Mzwandile Tiyo.
The provincial head has lodged several complaints against Jacobs.
Tiyo recounts how he was summoned to a meeting on Monday by two of Sitole’s deputies - apparently on the general’s instructions – in which he was requested to withdraw the complaints against Jacobs.
He was asked to instead settle the disputes through a reconciliation process.
Popular in Local
-
[AMABHUNGANE EXCLUSIVE] Zuma-linked spies 'capture' key airports service
-
NMB Mayor Trollip's no confidence vote cancelled
-
EFF & UDM walk out of debate on NMB Mayor Trollip's future
-
Police Minister Bheki Cele announces new appointments
-
Maimane: ANC, EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay don't care about govt
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 28 March 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.