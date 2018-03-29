Anthony Jacobs announced as new Crime Intelligence head

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he's confident that the new leadership will bring about positive changes to policing in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Major-General Anthony Jacobs has been appointed as the head of Crime Intelligence.

At a briefing in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon, Police Minister Bheki Cele also confirmed that Major-General Moeketsi Sempe will take over as Free State police commissioner.

Tebelo Mosikidi has been appointed head of detective services, while Sam Shitlabane is the country's new head of Protection and Security Services.

The minister says he's confident that the new leadership will bring about positive changes to policing in South Africa.

“We are confident that the new breed of leadership will improve efficiency and effectiveness in the business of policing and further contribute positively in the implementation of the turnaround plan."

#sapsHQ New appointments to top level echelon of police hierarchy, consists of men and woman of exceptional calibre & renowned credentials in the different fields of expertise. SWhttps://t.co/En3uGy2WwO pic.twitter.com/uRVK1Zj1kN — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 29, 2018

QUESTIONS AROUND JACOBS

Earlier EWN reported that National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole had become embroiled in a plan to have internal complaints withdrawn against the new head of crime intelligence before the appointment was made official.

It's understood that there are at least four pending internal complaints against Jacobs.

EWN has seen a letter sent to Sitole by Western Cape Crime Intelligence head Mzwandile Tiyo.

The provincial head has lodged several complaints against Jacobs.

Tiyo recounts how he was summoned to a meeting on Monday by two of Sitole’s deputies - apparently on the general’s instructions – in which he was requested to withdraw the complaints against Jacobs.

He was asked to instead settle the disputes through a reconciliation process.