All eyes on Nelson Mandela Bay as EFF seeks to oust Trollip

CAPE TOWN – Eyes will be on a sitting of the Nelson Mandela Bay council on Thursday as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tries to remove mayor Athol Trollip.

The red berets filed a motion of no confidence against Trollip earlier this month following the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s decision not to support a motion on land expropriation without compensation which was a passed in the National Assembly.

The EFF helped the DA gain control of the metro from the ANC after the 2016 local government elections.

In order to oust Trollip, the EFF will need to secure a total of 61 votes out of the council's 120 seats.

The DA with its remaining coalition partners together have 59 seats, the African National Congress has 50, the EFF 6, the United Democratic Movement 2, Patriotic Alliance, African Independent Congress and the United Front each have one seat.

Malema vowed to continue pushing for Trollip’s removal if he survives today's no confidence motion.

Trollip says he is confident he has enough support.

“It looks like we’ll have enough people in council tomorrow to avert the motion of no confidence which is encouraging for us because we’re committed to changing the sitting and turning it around.”

Trollip could survive the motion with the AIC and the PA throwing their support behind the mayor.

But during a rally in New Brighton on Wednesday, EFF leader Julius Malema warned they will keep coming after Trollip if the motion fails.