Zimbabwe adds 300 MW to national power grid, Hwange expansion soon
The southern African nation has struggled to produce enough electricity due to ageing equipment, with the most recent power plant having been built in 1987.
KARIBA - Zimbabwe on Wednesday added 300 megawatts (MW) to its national power grid and President Emmerson Mnangagwa said work to expand the coal-fired Hwange plant by 600 MW would start soon now that financing had been secured from Chinese investors.
The southern African nation has struggled to produce enough electricity due to ageing equipment, with the most recent power plant having been built in 1987.
It produces 1,200 MW against a demand of 1,600 MW. The balance is imported from Mozambique and South Africa.
Mnangagwa commissioned two generators from China’s Sinohydro Corp that will produce 150 MW each at Kariba, the country’s largest hydropower plant 360 km north of the capital Harare.
Sinohydro Corp will also carry out the Hwange expansion.
“I am pleased to confirm that Hwange expansion project has reached financial closure and work should commence soon,” Mnangagwa said.
A deal for the Hwange plant, valued at more than $1 billion, was signed in 2015 by Chinese President Xi Jinping on a rare trip to Harare but had stalled under the rule of Robert Mugabe, who was forced to resign following a defacto army coup last November.
Mnangagwa said he would visit Beijing on 6 April, where he is expected to seek loans to help revive the economy.
Zimbabwe, which became a pariah in the West after Mugabe’s government was accused of rigging votes and abusing human rights, has over the years turned to China for investment to help an economy desperate for new infrastructure like roads, power and water.
Popular in Africa
-
Ethiopia's ruling coalition approves Abiye Ahmed as prime minister
-
Shell targets former executive in Nigeria graft complaint
-
Zambian parliament delays debate on motion to impeach president
-
Zim police launch investigation into disappearance of anti-Mugabe activist
-
Solving one of the world’s biggest problems - one toilet at a time
-
Chad’s president could stay on until 2033 under proposed reforms
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.