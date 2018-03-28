Popular Topics
WC Safe Schools programme to get over R34m boost

Education MEC Debbie Schaefer has on Wednesday tabled her budget, saying that school safety is a priority.

Equal Education and some learners protesting in Cape Town for better security at schools in the Western Cape. Picture: @equal_education/Twitter.
Equal Education and some learners protesting in Cape Town for better security at schools in the Western Cape. Picture: @equal_education/Twitter.
Graig-Lee  Smith 43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) will spend more than R34 million on its Safe Schools programme.

Education MEC Debbie Schaefer has on Wednesday tabled her budget, saying that school safety is a priority.

The province’s education budget has increased from R20,7 billion to almost R22,2 billion.

Schaefer says Safe Schools officials will work closely with schools and partners.

She says despite additional security support and enforcement, schools are still being vandalised and burgled.

The department is also introducing a school risk classification tool with the City of Cape Town, SA Police Service and the Department of Community Safety.

“This tool will allow us to identify and classify existing and emerging safety risks so that the relevant security infrastructure and other resources are deployed when and where most needed.”

Schaefer adds that due to budgetary constraints, the department had to cut the emergency school maintenance fund by R5 million.

The department says R25 million has been allocated to the fund, which will assist with repairs at schools affected by burglary and vandalism.

Meanwhile, outside the Western Cape Legislature, learners have been protesting in demand of better security at schools in the Western Cape.

Equal Education’s Knowledge Ndengezi says they have been waiting on the Education Department since October 2017 for better security.

“We are here to raise our voices and remind the minister that in October 2017 we handed in a memorandum for Safe Schools 13.”

These learners told EWN that they aren’t safe when they commute to school.

“It saddens me that there are learners who don’t feel safe when they go to school. Some learners are mugged on their way to school.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

