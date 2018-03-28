Popular Topics
WC Health's water security plan to focus on provincial, rural district hospitals

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has tabled her budget and has highlighted several priority sites where boreholes systems will be installed.

Western Cape MEC for Health Nomafrench Mbombo. Picture: @WestCapeHealth/Twitter.
Western Cape MEC for Health Nomafrench Mbombo. Picture: @WestCapeHealth/Twitter.
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department will spend more than R23 billion in the 2018/2019 financial year and some of that will be used to ensure water security.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has tabled her budget and has highlighted several priority sites where boreholes systems will be installed.

She says these hospitals have been identified by the number of people they serve and their access to municipal water.

Phase one of the department's priority plan to ensure water security will focus on provincial hospitals, including Tygerberg, Groote Schuur, Red Cross and Lentegeur, as well as rural district hospitals.

In her budget speech, Mbombo highlighted a recent site visit to Lentegeur.

“The department has a water preparedness plan in place as water is an essential part in terms of rendering health services. Hospitals are large consumers of water and many of the essential services can only be provided if there is a supply of potable water.”

The R23 billion budget includes a R13.6 billion wage bill, R7.3 billion for goods and services, R1.3 billion for transfers and subsidies and R747 million for capital assets.

