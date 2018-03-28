Popular Topics
WC Education Dept concerned by alleged suicide attempt of girl on sex list

One of 31 children whose names are mentioned in a so-called sex list has allegedly tried to take her life.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - One of 31 children whose names are mentioned in a so-called sex list has allegedly tried to take her life. The list was made public on social media.

The children, believed to be teenagers, attend various schools in the Atlantis area.

Social workers are working with the Western Cape Education Department to track down all the affected children, most of them girls.

The group will be provided with counselling.

Spokesperson for the Social Development MEC Sihle Ngobese: "This is case of cyber-bullying and it is being viewed in a serious light. Cyber-bullying can be devastating to the emotional and psychological well being of the targets. We are extremely concerned at the reports that one of the girls mentioned on the sex list has attempted to commit suicide."

